On the heels of the release of her new album Things Take Time, Take Time last week, there’s more good news for Courtney Barnett fans!

There’s a new documentary on Barnett called Anonymous Club and we can now share the trailer.

Filmed over the last three years on 16 mm film, the doc is narrated by Barnett herself via a series of dictaphone recordings and Kodak film footage taken by director Danny Cohen.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Melbourne International Film Festival before receiving screenings at both Brisbane International Film Festival and the Sydney Film Festival.

While Anonymous Club is slated for theatrical release in Barnett’s native Australia in March of 2022, we’re still waiting on dates for a North American release. Fingers crossed!

Check out the trailer…

