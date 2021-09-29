The highly anticipated Dinosaur Jr documentary Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr will finally make its theatrical debut very soon!

Philipp Reichenheim is the film’s director who chronicles the roller coaster career of one of indie rock’s most iconic trios, through the ups and downs, the breakups and reunions, and everything in between.

Not only do J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph participate, there’s plenty of early interviews, performances and behind the scenes footage as well.

Contemporaries like Bob Mould, Kim Gordon, Henry Rollins and others, also contribute.

Check out the intriguing trailer…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.