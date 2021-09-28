Acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood) is at the helm for a new movie called Licorice Pizza, which comes out November 26th.

Like all of Anderson’s films, music plays a big part of the story. Not only does the film feature Alana Haim of Haim and Tom Waits in the cast, the new trailer uses the David Bowie classic, “Life On Mars?”



Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane (Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman— a frequent Anderson collaborator) “growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.”

Also in the ensemble cast is Bradley Cooper as the real-life film producer Jon Peters, Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, John C. Reilly, Sean Penn, Christopher Walken, and Destry Allyn Spielberg, daughter of director, Steven, and Kate Capshaw.

Check out the trailer!

