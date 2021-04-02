Next month musical chameleon Moby will be the subject of a new documentary simply called Moby Doc.

It arrives May 28th, the same day Moby releases Reprise, an album of orchestral arrangements of songs from throughout his career featuring guest vocals from Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan— and as you’ve probably heard here on WFPK– My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, and more.

The doc promises “an insightful, unvarnished look” at Moby’s personal and professional life, with rare archival performance footage, plus interviews with the likes of David Lynch and the late David Bowie.

Moby narrates the film and Rob Gordon Bralver is the director.

Check out the intriguing trailer…

