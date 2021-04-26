When you think of a music festival in 1969 you might immediately think of Woodstock, but that same summer another phenomenal roster of musicians gathered for what is often referred to as “Black Woodstock”.

And now Questlove has chronicled the Harlem Cultural Festival in a new documentary called Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which premiered virtually at Sundance this year and won the US Grand Jury Prize in the documentary category.

The doc comes to Hulu July 2nd and the trailer was shared at the Academy Awards last night.

If you missed it, check it out (and the staggering array of talent performing) below…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream