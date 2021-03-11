Tina Turner always made it clear she wanted to be a true rock star and no one can deny that she is just that– and so much more.

A new HBO documentary aims to tell her story this month with TINA, a film culled from hours of archival footage and including never-before-seen performance and backstage clips. There are also contributions from Angela Bassett (who portrayed Turner in the 1994 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It), as well as Oprah Winfrey and music journalist Kurt Loder, who co authored Turner’s autobiography I, Tina: My Life Story.

TINA premieres March 27th on HBO and HBOMAX. Check out the official trailer below…

