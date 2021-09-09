As we told you in July, The War On Drugs will release a new album next month– and you know we’re getting closer to hearing it when they start making the late night talk show rounds!

Frontman Adam Granduciel led the band through a rendition of their current single “Living Proof” (which we’ve been playing here on WFPK) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week.

Watch it here…

The War On Drugs will release I Don’t Live Here Anymore October 29th.

