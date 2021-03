It was such a beautiful weekend you may have missed a terrific TV performance by The Weather Station.

To promote the new album, Ignorance, Tamara Lindeman and band made an appearance on CBS This Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions”, where they performed three songs.

Here’s The Weather Station performing “Parking Lot”…

Next up, “Tried To Tell You”…

And finally, “Loss”…

