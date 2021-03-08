A bit of rock folklore is being captured on film with the making of the upcoming movie Shoplifters of the World.

Legend has it, a disgruntled fan of The Smiths, distraught after the band’s breakup, held his local radio station at gunpoint and forced the DJ to play the English band for four straight hours. In reality, a young gunman in Denver, Colorado planned to do just that, but lost his nerve at the last minute. Shoplifters of the World will take the more sensational version of the story and run with it.

In 2014, actor Joe Manganiello shared with Collider that he purchased access to The Smiths’ catalog from frontman Morrissey. With Morrissey’s blessing, he began working on his Smiths-inspired film, and first announced Shoplifters of the World in 2016.

Directed by Stephen Kijak, the film stars Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, Thomas Lennon, and Joe Manganiello.

Shoplifters of the World comes out on March 26th in theaters, digitally, and on-demand. Watch the trailer below.