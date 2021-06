As she said on her Instagram page, Valerie June left “stars and flowers all over that stage” during a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night!

June and her band presented a track (virtually) from her new album The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers in a studio that was adorned with florals and glowing lights.

The joyful setting was a perfect showcase for her performance that is guaranteed to make you “Smile”…

