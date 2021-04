Weezer certainly are keeping busy during the pandemic!

They just released their OK Human album in January and STILL have another, Van Weezer, arriving May 7th.

Yet the band still managed to drop a surprise video yesterday (4/14) to honor the 82nd anniversary of the publishing of the John Steinbeck classic, The Grapes of Wrath.

Weezer also perfect a way to get out of annoying Zoom meetings.

Check out the “Grapes of Wrath” video…

