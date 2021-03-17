Living legend Willie Nelson just released his– get ready– 71st album at the age of 87!

Once again dipping into the “Great American Songbook”, Nelson has shared a compilation of covers inspired primarily by “Ol’ Blue Eyes” himself, the great Frank Sinatra, saying, “I learned a lot about phrasing listening to Frank. He didn’t worry about behind the beat or in front of the beat, or whatever — he could sing it either way, and that’s the feel you have to have.”

Nelson went live last Friday with sons Micah and Lukas— backed by Lukas’ band Promise of the Real— to perform “A Cottage For Sale”, which is just as charming as you’d imagine…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream