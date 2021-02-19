Video
February 19, 2021

If you don’t sing along to Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene”, are you even alive?

Fresh on the heels of Parton’s press release asking Tennessee lawmakers to NOT erect a statue of her at the state capitol in Nashville because, as she says, “given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Yonder Mountain String Band paid tribute to Parton with a cover of her 1974 classic.

The progressive bluegrass group shared the quarantine-style video of the band performing together, yet individually, and the result is pure fun…

