If you don’t sing along to Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene”, are you even alive?

Fresh on the heels of Parton’s press release asking Tennessee lawmakers to NOT erect a statue of her at the state capitol in Nashville because, as she says, “given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Yonder Mountain String Band paid tribute to Parton with a cover of her 1974 classic.

The progressive bluegrass group shared the quarantine-style video of the band performing together, yet individually, and the result is pure fun…

