Waxahatchee‘s Katie Crutchfield appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform the song “Lilacs.” In her late-night television debut, the Alabama-bred singer/songwriter, presented a performance that makes us yearn for the approaching Spring. It takes place in a large, warmly-lit room with vaulted ceilings and grand windows. Waxahatchee fills the room with a bright and spirited rendition of the tune.

“Lilacs” comes from the acclaimed 2020 release Saint Cloud. Watch last night’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.