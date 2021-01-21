Weezer announced a metal-inspired album called Van Weezer back in 2019. The long-awaited project is still on the way, but the rockers are skipping ahead with the release of their next full-length album OK Human. The album was just announced earlier this week, and fans can get a feel for it with the new single “All My Favorite Songs” and its accompanying video.

The upcoming OK Human sticks to everything we love about the writing of Rivers Cuomo, and takes it to a lush new level. After arranging candid, yet humorous, lyrics over piano-based compositions, Cuomo and company enlisted the help of a 38-piece orchestra to fill out the sound.

“All My Favorite Songs” is the opening song of the 12-track release. The new video blends fantasy, reality, and technology and takes us a quirky and fun ride.

OK Human is set to be released on January 29th, and the metal-inspired Van Weezer will be out on May 7th.

Watch the new music video for Weezer‘s “All My Favorite Things” below.