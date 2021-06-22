Wolf Alice just released a new video in the wake of the release of their newest album Blue Weekend. The band has been presenting each track from the album with separate visuals, or “chapters,” and Chapter 5, a video for “Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love)”, has arrived.

Blue Weekend is available now. Check out the new video for “Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love)” below.

