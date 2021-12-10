Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. As we reach the finale of this series we wanted to go out with a bang and Villa Mure did not disappoint! They submitted 2 covers which also happen to be 2 of my favorite songs from the 60’s: “Venus” by Shocking Blue from 1969 and “Bluebird” by Buffalo Springfield from 1967. Kendra Villiger sings these songs as if she was born in that decade! Louisville is truly blessed with bands like Villa Mure.