When the late, great John Prine performed at the Newport Folk Festival in 2017, to say the least, it was a star-studded affair.

Joining Prine were My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James, Margo Price, Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, Nathaniel Rateliff, as well as Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters and Lucius, who left their tour to fly cross-country to simply sing one song with “The Mark Twain of Songwriting.”

Now comes word that this phenomenal evening will soon be available on vinyl. The limited edition John Prine and Friends is a double-LP nestled inside a deluxe Stoughton old-style tip-on gatefold jacket. While the vinyl isn’t expected to ship until October, if you pre-order it you can get it digitally immediately.

John Prine and Friends Tracklist:

01. Love, Love, Love

02. Glory of True Love

03. Long Monday

04. Taking a Walk

05. Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You into Heaven Anymore

06. Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow) feat. Justin Vernon

07. Angel from Montgomery

08. Fish and Whistle

09. All the Best feat. Jim James

10. Mexican Home

11. In Spite of Ourselves feat. Margo Price

12. That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round

13. Sam Stone feat. Nathaniel Rateliff

14. Hello in There feat. Roger Waters and Lucius

15. Lake Marie

16. Paradise feat. Festival Artists

Proceeds will benefit the Newport Festival Foundation in its ongoing mission to aid musicians in need, as well as music programs all over the country. The release is limited to just three copies per customer, and the Newport website warns “attempting to purchase more may lead to cancellation of your order.”

Here’s a clip of Prine at the festival performing “That’s the Way the World Goes Round”, and it makes us miss him even more…

