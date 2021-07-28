It’s hard to believe but Violent Femmes‘ fifth studio album Why Do Birds Sing turned 30 this past April!

To mark the occasion, the band has announced a special 30th anniversary reissue that will arrive October 8th via Craft Recordings.

Not only will the original album be remastered and released on vinyl, the reissue will also feature previously unreleased material, outtakes, alternative takes, new liner notes, and a 1991 Femmes concert recorded in its entirety.

Violent Femmes have also shared one of those previously unreleased tracks, so give a listen to “Me and You”…

