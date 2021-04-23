We’ve told you about the documentary that Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl is releasing next week, and now Grohl is sharing a track from it that is truly a family affair!

Not only did we learn from Grohl’s Instagram that X drummer D.J. Bonebrake is apparently a distant relative of the Grohl family, Grohl and daughter Violet decided to record their own version of “Nausea”, from X‘s debut album, Los Angeles.

“As nervous as she was, she stepped up to the microphone and sang with the power and confidence of a seasoned pro as I engineered the session like a proud father, encouraging her to let it all our. I then sang my harmonies over her vocal in the chorus, our two voices blending perfectly in the mix, and we smiled upon listening to playback at full volume. It was a moment that superseded anything musical. A life moment that I will cherish forever. A family moment.”

Prepare to be impressed as 15-year-old Violet Grohl channels her inner Exene Cervenka…

