Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have been gifting us with some great cover versions of songs by Jewish artists during Hanukkah, such as Lisa Loeb‘s “Stay (I Missed You)”, the Ramones‘ “Blitzkreig Bop”, Barry Manilow‘s “Copacabana” and Van Halen‘s “Jump”.

Now, Violet Grohl has joined the duo for an amazing take on Amy Winehouse‘s “Take the Box”. In a social media post, Dave Grohl wrote, “Despite this song’s mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon…”

Enjoy the Grohl‘s version of the Winehouse tune…

And speaking of Dave Grohl… Foo Fighters have just released a sneak peek at their new horror comedy, “Studio 666”. The film, which will be released in theatres on February 25th, is set in an Encino, California mansion where the band goes to record their 10th album. Once there, supernatural forces threaten to keep them from finishing their album and threaten the lives of the band.

Says Grohl of the project, “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film. Like most things FOO, ‘Studio 666’ began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS.”

Here’s a clip of “Studio 666”:

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.