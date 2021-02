Many artists have stepped up to pay homage to Eddie Van Halen since the legendary guitarist tragically passed away last October, but this latest one may be our favorite!

The Japanese heavy metal band Unlucky Morpheus features a violinist who simply goes by “Jill”, who breaks out a phenomenal version of Van Halen‘s “Eruption” you have to see to believe…

