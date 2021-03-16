Music News Tracks
March 16, 2021

When Brandi Carlile performed her touching cover of John Prine‘s “I Remember Everything” at the Grammy Awards over the weekend, we didn’t realize it was a hint of what was to come.

Carlile’s recorded rendition of the last song Prine wrote will be part of Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine Vol. 2, which has no official release date yet other than sometime in the fall.

This second edition promises to be as star-studded an event as the first, which featured the likes of Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket, Josh Ritter, Justin Townes Earle and the Avett Brothers.

Check out Carlile’s faithful rendition of “I Remember Everything”…

