When Brandi Carlile performed her touching cover of John Prine‘s “I Remember Everything” at the Grammy Awards over the weekend, we didn’t realize it was a hint of what was to come.

Carlile’s recorded rendition of the last song Prine wrote will be part of Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine Vol. 2, which has no official release date yet other than sometime in the fall.

This second edition promises to be as star-studded an event as the first, which featured the likes of Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket, Josh Ritter, Justin Townes Earle and the Avett Brothers.

Photo: Oh Boy Records

Check out Carlile’s faithful rendition of “I Remember Everything”…

