The “Queen of Rockabilly”, Wanda Jackson, has announced a new album is on the way this summer, produced by none other than Joan Jett and Jett‘s longtime producer and bandmate Kenny Laguna. The album entitled Encore is due out August 20th.

Joan Jett will also duet with Wanda Jackson on the album, as will Kentucky’s own Angeleena Presley (from the band Pistol Annies) and Elle King. Jackson wrote on her Facebook page, “This project is one of the most personal pieces I have ever released. I hope y’all love it as much as I do!”

Wanda Jackson, who is 83 years old, retired from touring two years ago after suffering a stroke in 2018. But this project with Joan Jett has been in the works for a few years.

The album’s first single, “It Keeps Right On A Hurtin'”, is out now. Listen below.

