Australian composer and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis once found a piece of Nina Simone’s chewed gum and kept it for two decades! The event inspired him to write the aptly titled upcoming book Nina Simone’s Gum.

A press release states, “Nina Simone’s Gum reveals how something seemingly insignificant and disposable can form beautiful connections between people.” It goes on, “It is a story about the meaning we bestow on objects and experiences, and how these things can become imbued with spirituality. It is a celebration of the artistic process and the incomparable power of the art born from it — of friendship, understanding and love.”

The new book is set to be released on September 2nd in the UK and October 19th in the US.