Australian composer and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis once found a piece of Nina Simone’s chewed gum and kept it for two decades! The event inspired him to write the aptly titled upcoming book Nina Simone’s Gum.
A press release states, “Nina Simone’s Gum reveals how something seemingly insignificant and disposable can form beautiful connections between people.” It goes on, “It is a story about the meaning we bestow on objects and experiences, and how these things can become imbued with spirituality. It is a celebration of the artistic process and the incomparable power of the art born from it — of friendship, understanding and love.”
The new book is set to be released on September 2nd in the UK and October 19th in the US.
Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.