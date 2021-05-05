Talk about a remarkable musical time capsule from the eighties!

In May of 1987 Sonic Youth surprised the audience at a Forced Exposure benefit in Boston by doing an impromptu set that featured none other than Dinosaur Jr.‘s J. Mascis on guitar.

Now video of that two-song set has been discovered and shared by Sonic Youth on their YouTube page!

SY covered Crime‘s “Hot Wire My Heart”, as well as The Stooges iconic 1969 track, “I Wanna Be Your Dog”, with Mascis appearing in the latter.

See their raucous, thundering performance below– and look for a very young Steve Albini introducing the band!

