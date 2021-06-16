We have loved Amy Helm‘s new single “Breathing” and have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of her new album, What the Flood Leaves Behind.

To celebrate the LP’s arrival this Friday, Helm will be performing songs from the album Thursday, June 17th, live on WFPK’s Facebook page!

Sheroes Radio‘s Carmel Holt will be your host, who will be chatting with Helm about her life and career.

The webcast will begin tomorrow night at 8PM ET.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News