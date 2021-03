St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) is keeping that 70’s vibe going with her latest hint of what’s to come with her forthcoming album, Daddy’s Home.

Still sporting the blonde wig as in previous teases, this one also continues the retro theme in both wardrobe and setting.

Daddy’s Home drops May 14th and St. Vincent will also be the musical guest on SNL on April 3rd.

Check out the latest tease…

