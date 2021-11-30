We announced earlier this year that Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde would not only be be releasing a Bob Dylan covers album, but that a behind-the-scenes documentary of the album’s process would follow as well.

Now comes word that the Tomorrow is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan will air for the first time in the U.S. tomorrow (Wednesday, December 1st) at 8PM ET on AXS TV.

Check out the trailer here…

And here’s Hynde performing “In the Summertime” from the album…

