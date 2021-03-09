Hi WFPK Waterfront Wednesday fans. We miss you, too. We just wanted to share a quick update with you on our next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday season. Like everyone else, we’re making plans, knowing we have to stay nimble and adapt as the environment changes.

We hope to launch the next season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday in late summer, though it will most certainly look different from previous years. We are consistently reviewing guidelines by the CDC and health department and will plan the concerts with those recommendations in mind (having a reduced capacity, requiring masks, social distancing, etc.). The priority is for us to put on an event that is at the quality that our community has come to expect, but remains safe for attendees, staff and the performers.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays have been a staple in the summer for 20 years and we know how much you love them. We miss you and look forward to providing these concerts to our community, which has been so supportive. This partnership with Waterfront Park plays an important role in the vitality of our downtown and in the hearts of park patrons.

After more than a year’s pause, we know now more than ever that live music on our waterfront will lift the spirits of a weary community after a very challenging year. We’ll keep you posted on our plans, and we hope to see you soon!