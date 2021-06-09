Schedule and Lineups

July 14 – Houndmouth, (9 p.m.) The Jesse Lees, (7:30 p.m.) Sam Filiatreau (6 p.m.)

July 28 – The Mavericks, Magnolia Boulevard, McKinley James



August 11 – Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Villa Mure, CJ Sparks



August 25 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Brooks Ritter, Genevva



September 8 – Dawn Richard, Bendigo Fletcher, Kiana & the Sun Kings



September 22 – Low Cut Connie, Wombo, TBA

More Information

Where is Waterfront Wednesday?

Waterfront Wednesday will be held twice a month at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, located next to the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge.

I’m coming from out of town – how do I get there, what should I put in my GPS?

The Waterfront Development Corporation folks have exact GPS coordinates and directions from every, well, direction.

Parking Information

Waterfront parking map is available here.

Parkside Bikes is also returning this year with bike parking on-site.

Is there handicap parking?

All of Waterfront’s parking lots (green, orange, Lincoln, silver, tan, red and turquoise) offer 4-6 handicap parking spaces . The red lot is closest to the Big Four Lawn, but used for production, and is full by 5pm . If you desire you can have someone pull in and drop you at the entrance to the red (production) lot, then find another place to park.

Is there a Waterfront Wednesday every Wednesday?

No, but with the delay due to COVID-19, this season we WILL have TWO shows each month July, August , and September.

Can I bring my kids?

Absolutely! Waterfront Wednesday is an all-ages event. However, parents should be aware that like any rock concert, there may be profanity or adult themes from time to time.

How much are tickets?

Waterfront Wednesday is a ticketless event and free to the public! We are extremely grateful to our sponsors and our members for making it possible to keep Waterfront Wednesday free. For more information on becoming a member, click here.

What time can I get there?

The lawn opens at 5pm.

Can I watch the concert from the bridge?

Absolutely! It’s a great place to listen and has a beautiful view. Be sure to tag any of your photos on social media #wfpk and #waterfrontwednesday.

What time is the concert over?

Set lengths and start times are approximate, but usually the festivities are winding down between 10pm and 10:30pm.

Can I bring lawn chairs?

Sure thing.

Can I bring my dog/ferret/parrot?

No pets allowed, sorry. Please leave the furry and feathered kids at home.

What else can’t I bring?

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass, or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.

Is there food and/or beer and/or alcohol and/or nonalcoholic drinks at Waterfront Wednesday?

Yes. Upscale festival food, local food trucks, and don’t forget to visit the bar!

I’m interested in being a vendor at Waterfront Wednesday. Where do I find more information?

For more information, contact John Grantz

Can I bring my own food?

As long as you don’t bring it in the aforementioned and prohibited glass or coolers, sure thing.

Can I bring my own beer?

I see what you did there. Still nope.

I see rain/wind/tornadoes from Oz predicted in the weather report. Is there still a concert?

Waterfront Wednesday is a rain or shine event, and we’ve typically had beautiful weather over the years! But occasionally especially heavy rain or lightening has caused us to run on a delayed schedule, and in the event of a particularly bad storm, cancel. The safety of our attendees as well as our bands and workers always takes priority, and in the case of inclement weather, keep an eye on our Facebook page.

I lost my keys/sunglasses/credit card/license/sweater/water bottle/you get the idea/ at Waterfront Wednesday, help!

You can check to see if anything was turned into the Merchandise Booth (to the left of the stage) or by calling WFPK at 502-814-6500 the next day.

I wish I’d gotten one of those awesome t-shirts you were selling!

And you can! Check out our online store!