Wavves has announced the follow-up to 2017’s You’re Welcome. The band just shared a track list and album art for their next album, Hideaway. The announcement of the 9 track offering came with the release of a brand new single, “Help Is On the Way,” and includes the March release “Sinking Feeling.”

Hideaway is set to be released on July 16. Hear the new single “Help Is On the Way” below.