Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield, has shared an expanded version of her acclaimed 2020 album, Saint Cloud, and the new edition includes three terrific covers!

Saint Cloud +3 has Crutchfield putting her spin on tunes like Bruce Springsteen‘s “Streets of Philadelphia”…

There’s also a lovely version of Dolly Parton‘s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”, from Parton’s 1977 album, New Harvest…

And last, but certainly not least, is Crutchfield’s interpretation of Lucinda Williams‘ “Fruits of My Labor”…

Saint Cloud +3 is out now.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream