Music News Tracks
March 30, 2021

Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield, has shared an expanded version of her acclaimed 2020 album, Saint Cloud, and the new edition includes three terrific covers!

Saint Cloud +3 has Crutchfield putting her spin on tunes like Bruce Springsteen‘s “Streets of Philadelphia”…

There’s also a lovely version of Dolly Parton‘s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”, from Parton’s 1977 album, New Harvest

And last, but certainly not least, is Crutchfield’s interpretation of Lucinda Williams‘ “Fruits of My Labor”…

Saint Cloud +3 is out now.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.