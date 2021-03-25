Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne always seems to have something interesting in the works and this time it involves not one, but two, announcements.

Coyne is launching his own line of custom cannabis called Love Yer Brain, which takes its name from a song from The Flaming Lips‘ 1987 album Oh My Gawd!!!.

It launches– when else?– April 20th (4/20) and these details were made public in a press release:

“Focused on unlocking creativity,” the brand was “created to use cannabis and other plant-based tools in a powerful and positive way…to help people. Love Yer Brain edibles represent the highest quality, potency, and consistency available, and Coyne is thrilled to have medical marijuana patients from his home state of Oklahoma be the first to experience his THC-infused brain-shaped gummies. The gummies will be available in 100mg and 250mg packs, in watermelon, green apple, and raspberry flavors at select Oklahoma dispensaries.”

To mark the occasion The Flaming Lips will put on another “space bubble show” that same day at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, OK. The band will be playing their 2020 album American Head in its entirety, and tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 3/26) at 11 AM ET.

The Lips have also shared a new video directed by actor Clark Duke (The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine). Check out “At The Movies On Quaaludes”…

