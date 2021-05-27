Louisville punk rockers The Char recently released their debut EP, “Our Music.” Members of the group have a wealth of history in the Louisville alternative music scene. The trio is comprised of singer, guitarist and primary songwriter Chuck Baxter, (poor girls, ModernHeirs, Born Joey and played around the Louisville, Lexington and Philadelphia alternative music scenes of the 1980’s), drummer Lance Minnis (The Bulfinch’s, Slo-pok, Cock Off Wego), and Jim Peak (Solution Unknown, 3000 Guitars, Evil Twin Theory, Common Law Cabin, Creeps Inc,) on bass. (Duncan Manganero plays bass on the accompanying live video for the EP release show.)

The group was a part of the November 2019 Tewligan’s Reunion under the name Chuck Baxter and Tewligans Carpet, then changed its name and got in one show before Covid hit.

Baxter says: “The Our Music EP nods to the Louisville alternative music scene of incorrigible variety and acceptance. Punk wasn’t a sound but a willingness to try anything to get that … something. Recording was in early 2021, with Anne Gauthier at La La Land Studios. The song “Our Music” recalls the gabba gabba one of us inclusion where “we don’t care what you look like; we don’t care where you’re from.”

Check out the title track: