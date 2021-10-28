listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too



Austin TX-based indie rockers Spoon just announced their upcoming new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, due February 11, 2022 via Matador Records. According to frontman Britt Daniel, “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

Britt took time to speak with WFPK’s John Timmons about the new album and its first single, “The Hardest Cut.” It’s a scorching rocker and the first song written by Daniel, who co-wrote the tune with Alex Fischel, for the new album. “I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top,” Daniel explains.

The track is accompanied by a video that features the band rocking a bizarre house party. Enjoy!

