We were already looking forward to the arrival of a new Weezer album in a few months and now there’s word the band will release another album in just 10 days!

The previously announced Van Weezer will still arrive May 7th, but come January 29th Rivers Cuomo and bandmates will also drop an album called OK Human.

Hold on to your hard drives 💾 OK Human, the new album, arrives 1/29 "All My Favorite Songs” the first song from the album will be out this Thursday, 1/21 at 12am ET. Limited vinyl will be available for pre-order on https://t.co/7LaRP9HTTb then too pic.twitter.com/V7eCr5FUi3 — weezer (@Weezer) January 18, 2021

Here’s the tracklist for OK Human:

01 All My Favorite Songs

02 Aloo Gobi

03 Grapes Of Wrath

04 Numbers

05 Playing My Piano

06 Mirror Image

07 Screens

08 Bird With A Broken Wing

09 Dead Roses

10 Everything Happens For A Reason

11 Here Comes The Rain

12 La Brea Tar Pits

And here’s a video of the first single the band released from Van Weezer, “The End of the Game”…

