We told you in June all about the forthcoming Metallica tribute album called The Metallica Blacklist.

We’ve shared St. Vincent‘s take on “Sad But True”.

We also let you hear Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit‘s interpretation of the same track.

And now it’s Weezer‘s turn! Check out Rivers Cuomo and band’s take on “Enter Sandman”…

The Metallica Blacklist comes out September 10th.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.