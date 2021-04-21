Weezer shared the track list for their upcoming album Van Weezer yesterday, April 20, and gave fans another peek into the new project today with the release of a new single. The new track, titled “I Need Some of That” follows the release of other Van Weezer songs “The End of the Game,” “Hero” and “Beginning of the End.”

The band also teamed up with iRobot to develop a special limited edition piece of merchandise: a Weezer robot vacuum cleaner. The Wroomba (“the =w= is silent”), is only available to 5 lucky fans, and hopefuls can enter to win at wroomba.com.

Van Weezer is set to be released on May 7. Check out the full track list,the new single “I Need Some of That,” and a photo of the Wroomba below.

1. “Hero”

2. “All the Good Ones”

3. “The End of the Game”

4. “I Need Some of That”

5. “Beginning of the End”

6. “Blue Dream”

7. “1 More Hit”

8. “Sheila Can Do It”

9. “She Needs Me”

10. “Precious Metal Girl”