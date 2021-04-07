Listen at 6p ET this evening for a FULL HOUR of Weezer’s music!

Weezer’s Brian Bell joins Kyle Meredith to talk about OK Human, the band’s latest LP that finds them working with an orchestra on a seamless thematic piece. The guitarist discusses playing the acoustic guitar and organ since the record has no electric instruments, the importance of human voices, and using the Fibonacci sequence in one of their songs. Bells also dives into how the band continues to work on multiple records at once, gives the update on the delayed Van Weezer LP, drops the news on a classic-Weezer-inspired Weezer album that’ll be included in a four-part album series, and the possibility of a streaming performance of OK Human and full album celebration of 2001’s The Green Album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.