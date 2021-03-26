The ever-prolific Weezer released an album in January called OK Human AND still have Van Weezer coming in May.

Thanks to the pandemic, Rivers Cuomo and crew haven’t been able to promote their latest album on the road like they normally would, but that hasn’t stopped them from planning a special performance!

Weezer have announced a livestream concert which will have them joined by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, where they’ll not only be playing OK Human in its entirety for the first time, they’ll also break some songs from previous albums.

The stream happens April 16th at 9 PM ET from Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Click here for ticket information and then check out the teaser video…

