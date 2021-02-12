Weezer just released their most recent album OK Human, and already have an ambitious four-album concept project in the works. Frontman Rivers Cuomo shared the plans on Apple Music’s Strombo Show saying “The next idea is a four album set, where each album corresponds to one of the four seasons. And then each album has a very different vibe and lyrical theme.”

For the coldest part of the year, they plan to evoke the spirit of “90s singer songwriters like Elliott Smith,” and referenced Franz Ferdinand for the fall. We learned a bit more about the plans when Weezer guitarist and keyboardist Brian Bell appeared on today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With….

When asked about the inspiration for the other two seasons, Bell revealed plans of “a Weezer-inspired Weezer album.” He went on to say, “We sometimes refer to ‘Island in the Sun’ as a sound, as a thing. And one of my favorite quotes from [drummer] Pat [Wilson] was like — when Rivers got all into co-writing and stuff, I don’t know when that was, Raditude period or whatever — Pat goes, “I want him to co-write with the guy that wrote ‘Say It Ain’t So’.”

Watch the entire discussion on Kyle Meredith With… below.