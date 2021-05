Ten years ago today, Foster The People released their Grammy-nominated debut album “Torches”. The band parlayed the popularity of frontman Mark Foster’s song “Pumped Up Kicks” into landing a record deal. The song proved to be a sleeper hit, helping to launch their career. Elton John became a huge fan saying that “Torches” was one of his favorites and one of the best albums of 2011.



Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.