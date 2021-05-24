The West Virginia Department of Transportation revealed “Bill Withers Memorial Road” in honor of the late West Virginia Native. Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County now commemorates the soul and R&B legend.

Tom Sopher, president of the Raleigh County Historical Society said, “He’s a legend and for him. For him to be from Raleigh County and born in Slab Fork and raised right outside of Beckley. I mean, it is important to all of us, and we should never forget him, and his songs will never die.”

The marker sits across the street from Wither’s former high school.

