91.9 WFPK welcomes Grouplove with Blackstarkids to Headliners Music Hall, Thursday, September 16th.

Grouplove just released their fourth album, Healer, which band member Hannah Hooper says was inspired by the fact that “there’s a darkness that’s real and everyone deals with it at a certain point in their life. We’re addressing that life is hard. We understand and we are going through it with you.”

