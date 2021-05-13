Louisville musician Delafaye has released an animated video for his new song due 5/14/21 called “Ultraviolent”. This will be the first in a series of singles that he will be releasing throughout 2021 and into next year with a new EP on the horizon. “Ultraviolent” is Delafaye’s first new music since 2019’s debut album ‘DELAFAYE’, a highly acclaimed record that amongst other accolades has so far accumulated close to 7 million streams across all digital music platforms.