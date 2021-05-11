Live music is coming back! We’re starting to hear from so many artists who are ready to hit the road and making their way to Louisville, including Big Thief who will be kicking off their tour at Headliners on September 7.

Here is the official announcement from their press release:

Today, Big Thief announce a fall North American tour (tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time). In conjunction, they release Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio, as well as video footage of all the songs. The bulk of these recordings are culled from 2019’s widely praised Two Hands and U.F.O.F., additionally including “Black Diamonds” from their earlier album Capacity. Directed by Marisa Gesualdi in November 2019, this collection was originally previewed with live videos of “Not” and “Cattails,” but now the whole session is available to listen to and view. Big Thief’s concerts have long been raved about, and the “Shoulders” performance offers a look into their magical chemistry.

