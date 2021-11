91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts at the Bomhard Theater, February 19th, with special guest H.C. McEntire!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10 AM ET.