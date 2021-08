91.9 WFPK is proud to present Brett Dennen at Headliners Music Hall, Monday, February 28th, 2022!

Tickets for Brett Dennen go on sale Friday, August 20th, at 10 AM ET, BUT, WFPK members will have access to a special presale on Thursday, August 19th. Be sure to watch your email to get that presale code! Not a member? It’s easy to become one right here.

