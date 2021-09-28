91.9 WFPK proudly presents Citizen Cope at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, February 5th, 2022!

“Celebrating 20 Years of Citizen Cope Songs”, tickets for the show go on sale October 1st, 2021, at 10 AM ET.

Our members will have access to a special presale Thursday, September 30th, from 10 AM-10 PM ET. Not a member? It’s easy to become one!

Citizen Cope— aka Clarence Greenwood— just released The Pull of Niagara Falls, Acoustic LP, Vol. 1.

